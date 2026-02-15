In Kyiv, about 500 buildings remain without heat due to Russian attack - mayor

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 11628 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 15459 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 16152 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 17813 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 44969 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 37789 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 37569 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 30498 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 29092 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24595 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
95%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhotoFebruary 15, 06:55 AM • 12184 views
Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in BermudaVideoFebruary 15, 09:03 AM • 5878 views
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games finalFebruary 15, 09:30 AM • 8776 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeysFebruary 15, 10:10 AM • 13849 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - Kallas11:01 AM • 8376 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 11639 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 89922 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 146901 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 80584 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 97104 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Hillary Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Munich
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 12323 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 20822 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 19893 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 22977 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 47364 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Social network
Heating

In Kyiv, about 500 buildings remain without heat due to Russian attack - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

About 500 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the Russian strike on February 12. Utility workers have restored heat supply to 2,100 out of 2,600 buildings.

In Kyiv, about 500 buildings remain without heat due to Russian attack - mayor

As of Sunday evening, about 500 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating due to the Russian forces' strike on the capital's infrastructure on February 12. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

"Utility workers have already restored heat supply to 2,100 buildings (out of 2,600 that were without heating). City services continue to work 24/7 to restore heat supply to other high-rise buildings," the mayor noted.

Addition

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that continuous Russian air strikes on the capital's critical infrastructure over two months have brought the city to the brink of disaster. 3.5 million residents are experiencing the harshest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In the capital, heating was restored in 1100 high-rise buildings within a day15.02.26, 08:48 • 3774 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv