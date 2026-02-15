In Kyiv, about 500 buildings remain without heat due to Russian attack - mayor

As of Sunday evening, about 500 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating due to the Russian forces' strike on the capital's infrastructure on February 12. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

"Utility workers have already restored heat supply to 2,100 buildings (out of 2,600 that were without heating). City services continue to work 24/7 to restore heat supply to other high-rise buildings," the mayor noted.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that continuous Russian air strikes on the capital's critical infrastructure over two months have brought the city to the brink of disaster. 3.5 million residents are experiencing the harshest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion.

