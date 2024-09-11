Olena Zelenska receives Lithuania's highest honor from President Nausėda

During a visit to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda presented First Lady Olena Zelenska with the Grand Cross of the Order of Vytautas the Great, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Zelenska was honored for her contribution to the struggle for freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for her services to the development of interstate relations between Lithuania and Ukraine.

On February 16, Gitanas Nausėda signed a decree honoring Olena Zelenska on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian state.

The Order of Vytautas the Great is the highest state award of the Republic of Lithuania, which the President of the country recognizes, in particular, leaders and citizens of Lithuania and other countries. This award was established on September 1, 1930, on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the death of Grand Duke Vytautas of Lithuania.

