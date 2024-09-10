The summit of first ladies and gentlemen will take place on September 12. Zelenska announced the main topics and named the participants

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119744 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199921 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154381 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153309 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112438 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74542 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45150 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55597 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84446 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62707 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199119 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202556 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17038 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150255 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153544 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144460 views
The summit of first ladies and gentlemen will take place on September 12. Zelenska announced the main topics and named the participants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22987 views

On September 12, Kyiv will host the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit organized by Olena Zelenska. The event will focus on global challenges for children, including deportation, violence and cybersecurity.

On Thursday, September 12, Kyiv will host a large-scale First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit organized by Olena Zelenska. This year's event will focus on the global challenges faced by children in the modern world. The first lady of Ukraine said this in an interview with We-Ukraine, UNN reports.

Zelenska outlined the key topics of the summit: the problems of deportation and forced displacement of children, indoctrination and militarization of children by the occupiers. Challenges in the family environment will also be discussed, including violence, divorce, and parental childcare.

The educational space will be another important dimension of the discussions, addressing not only the physical but also the mental and psychological safety of children. Particular attention will be paid to cyberspace and related threats to children, such as grooming, disinformation, and personal data leakage.

Zelenskaya announced the expansion of the geography of participants, in particular, for the first time, representatives of Latin America will join the summit. Among the well-known guests are journalist Anne Applebaum, actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Michael Douglas, and education expert Andreas Schlecher.

"More people will come to us this year than last year physically. And this is great, because we understand that not everyone is ready to go to a war country during the war," the First Lady said.

Zelenska emphasized that all the guests are active public figures who understand the importance of the topics discussed and are ready to support Ukraine.

"I think this summit will be much more interesting. All the guests are active public figures. And they understand that these are important things. And they understand that their contribution, especially when there is such synergy, is important to the common cause. What mood do they come with? - I think they come with a mood to support, first of all. Because yes, we do touch on topics that are close to everyone, but we are in the epicenter," she said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

