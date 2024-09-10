Tomorrow, the "Crimean Platform" will meet in Ukraine. Tasheva named the five main topics of the summit

Five main topics will be discussed at the Crimean Platform summit. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

According to Tasheva, the topics include the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, the return of civilian prisoners, and Ukraine's success in the Black Sea.

Another important topic for discussion, Tasheva emphasized, is the fight against myths around Crimea.

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Crimean Platform summit was scheduled for September 11.

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Crimean Platform summit was scheduled for September 11.

This will be the fourth meeting of the international platform on the de-occupation of Crimea. The event will be held in a hybrid format: guests will join the discussion both online and offline.