Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tomorrow, the "Crimean Platform" will meet in Ukraine. Tasheva named the five main topics of the summit

Tomorrow, the "Crimean Platform" will meet in Ukraine. Tasheva named the five main topics of the summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17591 views

The Crimean Platform summit on September 11 will discuss five key topics. These include the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the reintegration of the occupied territories, the return of prisoners, and the fight against myths about Crimea.

Five main topics will be discussed at the Crimean Platform summit. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

According to Tasheva, the topics include the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, the return of civilian prisoners, and Ukraine's success in the Black Sea.

Another important topic for discussion, Tasheva emphasized, is the fight against myths around Crimea.

Crimean Platform and the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit: Zelensky announced two important events09.09.24, 20:15 • 17896 views

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Crimean Platform summit was scheduled for September 11.

“The Crimean Platform will be held in September. The President of Georgia has already received an invitation20.08.24, 21:57 • 96345 views

This will be the fourth meeting of the international platform on the de-occupation of Crimea. The event will be held in a hybrid format: guests will join the discussion both online and offline.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

