Oleksandr Ruvin: electronic register of weapons is a necessary step towards accelerating the identification of weapons in Russia

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
73%
Oleksandr Ruvin: electronic register of weapons is a necessary step towards accelerating the identification of weapons in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130319 views

The Director of KFI called for the creation of an electronic register of weapons components for the rapid identification of Russian weapons. This will speed up the exchange of information with partners and help in international litigation.

Oleksandr Ruvin: electronic register of weapons is a necessary step towards accelerating the identification of weapons in Russia

To quickly identify the weapons used by Russia against Ukraine, it is important to create an electronic register of weapons components. This will speed up the exchange of information with partner countries. This was stated by the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise) during the first large-scale international scientific and practical conference dedicated to solving problematic issues in the field of forensic explosive examinations and identification of missile and artillery weapons, UNN reports.

It is now important to quickly identify weapons components, as the data obtained can serve as an evidence base for international litigation. Today we are talking about topical issues of expert work that is already being actively carried out, and at the same time we are considering new important areas. We are currently considering the possibility of creating an electronic database of weapons components, which will greatly facilitate the work of experts and ensure prompt data exchange between countries

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

In addition, he said, it is equally important for experts to use modern technologies, such as X-ray, 3D scanning and modeling, to identify complex explosive devices and projectiles in detail.

In addition, one of the innovative proposals is the use of space photography to analyze the sites of use of missile and artillery weapons, which opens up new opportunities for conducting examinations in hard-to-reach combat zones

- emphasized Oleksandr Ruvin.

According to the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, cooperation between key expert organizations in Ukraine and international partners is crucial for improving the quality of research on Russian weapons used in Ukraine. After all, the information collected during the examinations is of critical importance not only for Ukraine, but also for the international community. The use of this data in court proceedings can help bring those responsible for Russian war crimes to justice and document violations of international law.

It is worth noting that the conference was attended by about 100 leading experts from different countries, demonstrating the need for international cooperation in combating the challenges posed by Russia's armed aggression. Among the participants were leading foreign experts, representatives of security and defense agencies, law enforcement officers, and representatives of forensic institutions.

The Russians are constantly trying to modify and modernize all types of missiles and drones they have, which are used for attacks on Ukraine. Earlier , UNN reported on the results of the latest research by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of Russian weapons and the role of Western components in its changes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War Technologies
Ukraine
Kyiv
