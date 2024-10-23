Oleksandr Ruvin: electronic register of weapons is a necessary step towards accelerating the identification of weapons in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The Director of KFI called for the creation of an electronic register of weapons components for the rapid identification of Russian weapons. This will speed up the exchange of information with partners and help in international litigation.
To quickly identify the weapons used by Russia against Ukraine, it is important to create an electronic register of weapons components. This will speed up the exchange of information with partner countries. This was stated by the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise) during the first large-scale international scientific and practical conference dedicated to solving problematic issues in the field of forensic explosive examinations and identification of missile and artillery weapons, UNN reports.
It is now important to quickly identify weapons components, as the data obtained can serve as an evidence base for international litigation. Today we are talking about topical issues of expert work that is already being actively carried out, and at the same time we are considering new important areas. We are currently considering the possibility of creating an electronic database of weapons components, which will greatly facilitate the work of experts and ensure prompt data exchange between countries
In addition, he said, it is equally important for experts to use modern technologies, such as X-ray, 3D scanning and modeling, to identify complex explosive devices and projectiles in detail.
In addition, one of the innovative proposals is the use of space photography to analyze the sites of use of missile and artillery weapons, which opens up new opportunities for conducting examinations in hard-to-reach combat zones
According to the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, cooperation between key expert organizations in Ukraine and international partners is crucial for improving the quality of research on Russian weapons used in Ukraine. After all, the information collected during the examinations is of critical importance not only for Ukraine, but also for the international community. The use of this data in court proceedings can help bring those responsible for Russian war crimes to justice and document violations of international law.
It is worth noting that the conference was attended by about 100 leading experts from different countries, demonstrating the need for international cooperation in combating the challenges posed by Russia's armed aggression. Among the participants were leading foreign experts, representatives of security and defense agencies, law enforcement officers, and representatives of forensic institutions.
Add
The Russians are constantly trying to modify and modernize all types of missiles and drones they have, which are used for attacks on Ukraine. Earlier , UNN reported on the results of the latest research by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of Russian weapons and the role of Western components in its changes.