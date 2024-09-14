Oleg Doroshchuk wins silver medal in the Diamond League final

Oleh Doroshchuk became the vice-champion of the Diamond League final in the high jump. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk won a silver medal in the Diamond League high jump final. The top three winners in this discipline were determined at a height of 2.25 m. Doroshchuk and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi conquered it on the first attempt, while South Korean Woo Sang-gyok took it on the second.

The Ukrainian and the Italian also achieved the next height of 2.28 meters on the second attempt, and then they remained in the sector together. Oleh Doroshchuk cleared 2.31 meters on his first attempt, repeating his personal best, but Tamberi was not far behind.

The height of 2.34 meters proved to be insurmountable for Doroshchuk, while Tamberi overcame it on the third attempt, which brought him the victory. The Ukrainian jumper took second place, losing only to his titled rival.

