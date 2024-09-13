Maguchikh won the Diamond League final for the third time, and Gerashchenko took third place

For the third time in a row, Yaroslava Maguchikh won the Diamond League final in the high jump, and Iryna Gerashchenko was third. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh continues to confirm her status as a global athletics star by winning the Diamond League final for the third time in a row. In this year's competition, which took place in the United States, Yaroslava demonstrated impeccable technique, taking all the heights on the first attempt, including the decisive 1.97 m, which secured her victory.

Australian Nicola Olislagers was Maguchikh's main rival, but she spent one more attempt at the same altitude, which was the decisive factor in favor of the Ukrainian.

Thus, Maguchikh became the champion of the most prestigious commercial athletics series for the third time in a row.

Iryna Gerashchenko, another representative of Ukraine, also showed an excellent result. She cleared a height of 1.95 m, but was unable to overcome 1.97 m, finishing in third place and in the top three.

