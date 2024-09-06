Jaroslawa Maguchikh wins at the Diamond League stage in Zurich

Yaroslava Maguchikh won the Diamond League stage in Zurich, the NOC reported, UNN reports .

It is noted that the athletics season is coming to an end in Zurich, Switzerland: the athletes performed at the last stage of the Diamond League before the super final. Ukraine was represented by three athletes - Yaroslava Maguchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko in the women's high jump, and Arthur Felfner in the men's javelin throw.

The weather conditions decided to test the athletes' strength: heavy rain and strong winds did not help them update their records.

As for the distribution of prizes, there were no sensations in the high jump sector. The top three winners were determined at a height of 1.93m: Nicola Olislagers cleared it on her first attempt, and Iryna Gerashchenko on her third. Yaroslava Maguchikh, after two unsuccessful attempts, decided to jump 1.96m, which she did.

As a result, Yaroslava was the only one to cope with the height of 1.96m. Then the Ukrainian raised the bar to 2.01m, but she was unable to take this height. Iryna Gerashchenko finished the competition in third place.

In the javelin throw, Artur Felfner was seventh (75.89m).

The final of the largest commercial athletics tournament will take place next weekend, on September 13-14, in Brussels, Belgium.

