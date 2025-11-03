$42.080.01
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
Oldest Olympic champion dies at 101

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

French cyclist Charles Coste, the oldest Olympic champion, has died at the age of 101. He was an Olympic champion in the team pursuit and a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Oldest Olympic champion dies at 101

French cyclist Charles Coste, the oldest living Olympic champion, has died at the age of 101, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Coste, who won Olympic gold in the team pursuit track cycling event with Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali, died on Thursday, French media reported on Sunday.

He was the world's oldest living Olympic gold medalist after the death of Hungarian gymnast Ágnes Keleti at the age of 103 on January 2, 2025.

Addition

Coste was one of the torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

His track record also includes the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations - a 140 km individual time trial race in which he defeated Italian Fausto Coppi, champion of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

Julia Shramko

