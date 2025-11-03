Oldest Olympic champion dies at 101

French cyclist Charles Coste, the oldest living Olympic champion, has died at the age of 101, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Coste, who won Olympic gold in the team pursuit track cycling event with Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali, died on Thursday, French media reported on Sunday.

He was the world's oldest living Olympic gold medalist after the death of Hungarian gymnast Ágnes Keleti at the age of 103 on January 2, 2025.

Addition

Coste was one of the torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

His track record also includes the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations - a 140 km individual time trial race in which he defeated Italian Fausto Coppi, champion of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

Steve Jobs' youngest daughter celebrates bachelorette party in Capri ahead of wedding to Olympian Harry Charles