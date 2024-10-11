Oil tanker catches fire in the Baltic Sea, crew evacuated
The 73-meter-long German tanker Annika caught fire after an explosion in the Baltic Sea near the city of Kjellungsborn. Seven crew members were evacuated, and rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire on the vessel, which was carrying hundreds of tons of fuel oil.
An oil tanker caught fire in the Baltic Sea, and the entire crew was evacuated, UNN reports citing Bild.
Details
The 73-meter German tanker Annika has caught fire in the Baltic Sea. According to the Ostseezeitung newspaper, an explosion occurred on the vessel at 9:14 am today, followed by thick puffs of smoke. Seven crew members were evacuated from the tanker using a special rescue ship.
The burning tanker is reportedly located near the German city of Külungsborn. The vessel was reportedly carrying several hundred tons of heavy fuel oil.
Rescue cruisers are currently trying to extinguish the fire on the tanker. Several helicopters are also involved in the operation.
