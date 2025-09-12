Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk

On the night of September 12, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the largest Russian oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

Tonight, SBU drones hit the largest Russian oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System.

Primorsk is a key hub for loading the "shadow fleet", with the help of which Russia bypasses international sanctions and sells oil on foreign markets. About 60 million tons of oil pass through the port annually, bringing Russia approximately 15 billion dollars. - sources say.

As a result of a successful SBU drone attack, fires broke out on one of the ships in the port and at the pumping station, and oil shipments were suspended. The estimated daily losses to the Russian budget from the cessation of exports could amount to up to 41 million dollars.

Also, the SBU forces hit a number of Russian oil pumping stations - "NPS-3", NPS "Andreapol" and "NPS-7". They are key elements of the main pipeline system that provides crude oil supply to the Ust-Luga port terminal.

The SBU was the first to systematically introduce so-called drone sanctions against the Russian oil industry. They cut off the flow of petrodollars to the aggressor's budget. And since the Russian economy relies on oil, every such "cotton" hits their ability to fight against our state. These sanctions will continue until a just peace is established in Ukraine. - a source in the SBU said.

