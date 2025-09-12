$41.310.10
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 826 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 4166 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 12520 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 10763 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 12725 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 36614 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 38841 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52162 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 80284 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 39994 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

This led to fires on the vessel and pumping station, suspending oil shipments and causing significant daily losses for the Russian budget.

Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk

On the night of September 12, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the largest Russian oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

Tonight, SBU drones hit the largest Russian oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System.

Primorsk is a key hub for loading the "shadow fleet", with the help of which Russia bypasses international sanctions and sells oil on foreign markets. About 60 million tons of oil pass through the port annually, bringing Russia approximately 15 billion dollars.

- sources say.

As a result of a successful SBU drone attack, fires broke out on one of the ships in the port and at the pumping station, and oil shipments were suspended. The estimated daily losses to the Russian budget from the cessation of exports could amount to up to 41 million dollars.

Also, the SBU forces hit a number of Russian oil pumping stations - "NPS-3", NPS "Andreapol" and "NPS-7". They are key elements of the main pipeline system that provides crude oil supply to the Ust-Luga port terminal.

The SBU was the first to systematically introduce so-called drone sanctions against the Russian oil industry. They cut off the flow of petrodollars to the aggressor's budget. And since the Russian economy relies on oil, every such "cotton" hits their ability to fight against our state. These sanctions will continue until a just peace is established in Ukraine.

- a source in the SBU said.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a monthly meeting on the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces and summarized the results of drone combat use over the past month.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine