Oil rises in price amid expectations of continued production cuts

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9316 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86213 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141472 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146431 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172317 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163958 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44144 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62974 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107711 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34210 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 9347 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16130 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111791 views
Actual
Oil rises in price amid expectations of continued production cuts

Oil rises in price amid expectations of continued production cuts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22586 views

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on expectations of continued production cuts by OPEC+ countries and increased fuel consumption during the peak summer demand season.

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Wednesday on expectations that major producers will extend production cuts at a meeting this Sunday and that fuel consumption should start to rise with the start of the peak summer demand season, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude oil futures for July delivery added 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.40 per barrel by 06:30 GMT (09:30 Kyiv time). July futures for US West Texas Intermediate rose 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.11. Both grades added more than 1% to the price a day earlier.

Traders and analysts expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, to maintain voluntary production cuts totaling about 2.2 million barrels per day.

Expectations that OPEC+ members will extend production cuts have inspired optimism in the markets, and the move will be seen as a concerted effort to stabilize prices and rebalance the global oil market, said Suganda Sachdeva, founder of Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.

"In addition, the start of the US summer car season stimulates seasonal consumption growth and usually provides a positive impetus for crude oil prices," she added.

Memorial Day in the US on Monday is said to signal the start of the peak demand season in the US, the world's largest oil consumer, and continued production cuts should support prices as consumption increases.

"Initial data suggests that a relatively large number of trips to the United States were made during Memorial Day, the traditional start of the driving season. Air travel was also active," said Daniel Hines, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank.

Increased fighting in the Gaza Strip as Israeli tanks advanced to the heart of the Rafah section also provided some backing for prices amid concerns of a widening of the conflict to the greater Middle East, a key supply region.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the US crude oil inventories data from the American Petroleum Institute, which will be released later in the day. 

Investors are also awaiting US inflation data this week, which could affect expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and impact oil prices.

An oil tanker of the Russian “shadow fleet” has an engine failure in the Turkish Strait5/23/24, 3:38 PM • 40124 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
reutersReuters
delhiDelhi
united-statesUnited States
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising