Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 51932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127667 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135267 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134204 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110720 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164292 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104464 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113956 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130876 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129675 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38198 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 99715 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102222 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171431 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181253 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129675 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142971 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134588 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151765 views
Actual
Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23246 views

Brent and WTI crude oil prices have risen amid declining supplies from Russia and OPEC countries. Analysts predict a decline in oil prices in 2025 compared to 2024.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as supplies from Russia and OPEC member countries declined, while data showing an unexpected rise in US job openings pointed to expanding economic activity and further growth in oil demand, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Brent crude oil rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.42 per barrel at 07:30 GMT (09:30 Kyiv time). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.69.

Oil production in the countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in December after two months of growth, a Reuters poll showed. Maintenance at fields in the United Arab Emirates offset a rise in Nigeria's output and growth elsewhere in the group.

In Russia, oil production averaged 8.971 million barrels per day in December, below the country's target, Bloomberg reported, citing the Energy Ministry.

On the economic front, the number of job openings increased in November in the United States, while the number of layoffs was low, with employees reluctant to quit, the study showed.

"Strong US economic data continues to bolster the outlook for the US economy and oil demand, which is also supported by a larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories," said IG market strategist Yep Jun Rong.

Going forward, analysts expect oil prices to decline on average this year compared to 2024, partly due to increased production in non-OPEC countries.

"We are sticking to our forecast of an average Brent crude oil price of $76 per barrel in 2025, down from an average of $80 per barrel in 2024," BMI, a unit of Fitch Group, said in a client note.

US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters06.01.25, 10:30 • 32062 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
opecOPEC
nigeriaNigeria
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising