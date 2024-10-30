Oil production in Kazakhstan will be reduced
Kazakhstan's Energy Minister confirmed the upcoming reduction of the oil production forecast from the planned 90.3 million tons. The reduction is attributed to repairs at the Kashagan field, which will last a month.
Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev confirmed to reporters that the oil production forecast for 2024 will be adjusted downward.
“We will be ready to announce the figures in the near future. Most likely downward...,” Almasadam Satkaliyev told reporters on Wednesday.
This confirms that we can expect a decline from the previously planned volume of 90.3 million tons. This is likely due to the period of planned maintenance at the Kashagan field, which started on October 7 and will last for a month.
