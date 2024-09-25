Germany urges Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies

Germany wants to import up to 2.5 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan. Amid high demand from the West, Astana is discussing the possibility of increasing production. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of the country Almasadam Satkaliyev, writes LS and reports UNN.

Details

The Energy Minister said that by the end of the year, it is planned to export 1.2 million tons to Germany.

There is also a request to increase (exports - ed.) to 2.5 million tons - He clarified.

It is noted that in 2023, oil production in Kazakhstan amounted to 90 million tons (655 million barrels), and exports amounted to 70.5 million tons (517 million barrels).

Satkaliyev said that Kazakhstan's goal is to increase oil production to 100 million tons per year (about 730 million barrels) by 2030.

Currently, Kazakhstan has an oil transportation system that allows it to export about 80% of its hydrocarbons and meet the needs of the domestic market - the Minister said.

