Oil prices stable amid focus on attacks on Russian oil assets and peace talks

Exclusive
03:01 PM • 2280 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 10081 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 19946 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 13504 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 15313 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 16137 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 25583 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 42342 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35794 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45694 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 32907 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 16553 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 17415 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 7392 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 13392 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 2282 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 13569 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 19950 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 33120 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 61748 views
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 2012 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 17569 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 23888 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 68715 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 71742 views
Brent Crude
Heating

Oil prices stable amid focus on attacks on Russian oil assets and peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Oil prices rose: Brent to $63.02, WTI to $59.36. Attacks on Russian oil pipelines and lack of progress in peace talks contribute to rising prices.

Oil prices stable amid focus on attacks on Russian oil assets and peace talks

Oil prices remained stable on Thursday as market attention focused on attacks on Russian oil assets, while "stalled peace talks dampened expectations of a deal to resume Russian oil supplies," Reuters reported, according to UNN.

Details

Brent crude oil rose 35 cents, or 0.6%, to $63.02 per barrel at 13:26 GMT (15:26 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 41 cents, or 0.7%, to $59.36 per barrel.

Following reports of an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Tambov region, the fifth attack on the pipeline that transports Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, the pipeline operator and the Hungarian oil and gas company later stated that pipeline supplies were operating normally.

"Ukraine's drone campaign against Russian oil refining infrastructure has entered a more sustained and strategically coordinated phase," said a research report by consulting firm Kpler.

"This has led to a reduction in Russian oil refining volumes to approximately 5 million barrels per day between September and November, which is 335,000 barrels per day less than a year earlier. Gasoline was most affected, and gas oil production also significantly decreased," the report said.

"The feeling that progress on a peace plan for Ukraine has stalled" reportedly also supported prices after representatives of US President Donald Trump walked out of peace talks with the Kremlin without any concrete breakthroughs on ending the war.

"War and politics, combined with comfortable inventories, an expected supply surplus, and OPEC's market share strategy, are currently keeping Brent crude oil prices in the $60-70 range," PVM analysts noted.

Earlier, expectations of an end to the war put pressure on prices, as traders expected a deal to allow Russian oil to return to an already oversupplied global market.

Meanwhile, US oil and fuel inventories rose last week due to increased refining activity, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Fitch Ratings lowered its oil price forecasts for 2025-2027, reflecting an oversupply in the market and expected production growth outpacing demand.

Russian oil volumes at sea increased by a fifth in three months - Bloomberg03.12.25, 10:11 • 3046 views

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
OPEC
Reuters
Donald Trump
Slovakia
Hungary