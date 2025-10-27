$42.000.10
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 9398 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12125 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15657 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18311 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18150 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55442 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52749 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45584 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47895 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Oil prices rise amid progress on US-China trade deal framework

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

Brent crude futures rose 0.71% to $66.41 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.72% to $61.94. This came after US and Chinese economic officials outlined a framework trade deal, easing concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economy.

Oil prices rise amid progress on US-China trade deal framework

Oil prices rose on Monday after US and Chinese economic officials outlined a framework for a trade deal, easing fears that tariffs and export restrictions between the world's two largest oil consumers could slow global economic growth, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 47 cents, or 0.71%, to $66.41 a barrel at 06:29 GMT (09:29 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.72%, to $61.94 after rising 8.9% and 7.7% respectively last week due to US and EU sanctions on Russia.

Haitong Securities said in a client note that market expectations have improved following the imposition of new sanctions against Russia and the easing of tensions between the US and China, offsetting fears of an oil supply glut that led to lower prices in early October.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that US and Chinese officials had discussed a "very substantial framework" for a trade deal that would allow President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade cooperation this week.

Bessent said the agreement would avoid 100% US tariffs on Chinese goods and provide a deferral of Chinese export controls on rare earth metals.

Trump also said on Sunday that he was optimistic about reaching a deal with Beijing and expected to hold meetings in China and the US.

"I think we're going to make a deal with China," Trump said. "We'll meet with them later in China, and then in the US, either in Washington or Mar-a-Lago."

According to IG Market analyst Tony Sycamore, the structure of the trade deal helps allay fears that Russia could offset new US sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil by offering larger discounts and using a "shadow fleet" to attract buyers.

"However, if sanctions against Russian energy prove less effective than expected, the market could again face an oversupply," said Haitong Securities analyst Yang An.

Rosneft and Lukoil shares collapsed by $5.2 billion after US sanctions - Russian media

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States