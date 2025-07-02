Oil prices barely changed amid expectations of increased OPEC+ supplies

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
07:10 AM • 3239 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 10968 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 19501 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 21056 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 48779 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 100788 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 72519 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 149165 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 83358 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 68643 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.6m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
Officials who embezzled UAH 20 million allocated for road repairs will be prosecuted in Kharkiv regionJuly 1, 10:09 PM • 9993 views
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driverJuly 2, 12:04 AM • 14509 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 9914 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens02:49 AM • 9032 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy03:45 AM • 8930 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 19531 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 63719 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 75446 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 92508 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 149181 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 269 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 21367 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 85792 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 88480 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 109585 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
Kh-101
The New York Times
Facebook

Oil prices barely changed amid expectations of increased OPEC+ supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 431 views

Oil prices were unchanged as markets analyzed the expected increase in supplies from producers next month and a weak US dollar. US oil inventories rose by 680,000 barrels, despite summer seasonal demand.

Oil prices barely changed amid expectations of increased OPEC+ supplies

Oil prices barely moved on Wednesday, as markets weighed expectations of increased supply from major producers next month, due to a weaker US dollar and a mixed package of economic and market indicators from the US, the world's largest oil consumer, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude rose 2 cents to $67.13 per barrel at 03:45 GMT (06:45 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1 cent to $65.44 per barrel.

Brent crude has traded between a high of $69.05 per barrel and a low of $66.34 since June 25, as fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East production region eased following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Also, according to sources, data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday evening showed that US crude inventories rose by 680,000 barrels last week, while inventories usually decline during the summer demand period.

"Today's oil price movements are driven by the interplay of potentially rising OPEC+ supplies, confusing signals about US inventories, uncertain geopolitical prospects, and macro policy ambiguity," said Phillip Nova Senior Market Analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

However, the planned increase in OPEC+ supply seems to have already been priced in by investors and is unlikely to catch markets by surprise again soon, she added.

Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week that the group plans to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day next month when it meets on July 6, similar to the increases agreed for May, June, and July.

The market is already seeing the results of the previous OPEC+ supply ramp-up, with Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, increasing supplies in June by 450,000 barrels per day from May, according to Kpler data, the highest figure in more than a year.

IEA: global oil supply to exceed demand this year despite Middle East conflict17.06.25, 16:05 • 2958 views

"With geopolitics off the table for now, oil futures (likely) will trade in a tighter range this week as global economic concerns persist, with a 'weaker dollar' being the only exception to continue the upward trend," Sachdeva said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar fell to a 3.5-year low against major peers, and a weaker dollar will support prices as it could stimulate demand from buyers paying in other currencies.

US non-farm payroll data, due to be released on Thursday, will shape expectations for the depth and timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of this year, said IG analyst Tony Sycamore.

Lower interest rates could stimulate economic activity, which in turn would increase demand for oil.

Russian oil tanker activity falls almost by half due to sanctions - Yermak27.06.25, 00:10 • 3313 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
Israel
OPEC
Reuters
Saudi Arabia
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9