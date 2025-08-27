$41.400.03
Oil pipeline supplying oil products to Moscow exploded in Russia - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

An explosion occurred on the Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline in the Ryazan region, which supplied fuel to the aggressor's capital. The transportation of oil products has been stopped indefinitely.

A powerful explosion occurred on the main oil pipeline "Ryazan-Moscow" in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, which supplied oil products to the Russian capital. This was reported by UNN's own sources.

Details

"On August 26, 2025, a powerful explosion occurred in the Ryazan region on the main oil pipeline "Ryazan-Moscow", which is one of the main sources of oil product supply to the capital of the aggressor state," sources reported.

According to interlocutors in the Main Intelligence Directorate, after reports of a loud "bang" on a section of the main oil pipeline appeared in public groups in the city of Ryazan, a strong fire broke out. Within a few hours, emergency service vehicles were brought in to extinguish it.

According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are present in the area of Bojatkovo village, railway district of Ryazan city, trying to eliminate the consequences of the explosion and fire.

It is reported that this pipeline has been re-profiled since 2018 for the supply of automotive gasoline by "Transneft" company, which supplies the army of the aggressor state.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the incident, the transportation of oil products to Moscow has been stopped indefinitely, and representatives of "Transneft" are calculating the damages.

Addition

The AP material reports that in many Russian cities and regions, after Ukrainian drone attacks, there is a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries are ceasing to operate, their work is practically paralyzed. Drivers are standing in kilometer-long queues, and the authorities are introducing rationing of fuel distribution for citizens.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Oil
Associated Press
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle