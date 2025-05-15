Oil fell by more than a dollar amid expectations of a nuclear deal between the US and Iran

$41.500.04
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 24998 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 65451 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 76105 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 145336 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 74801 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 54928 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 129130 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57328 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73513 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63752 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

02:04 AM • 12590 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

02:38 AM • 37522 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 6604 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 59764 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 10150 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 67012 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 132229 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 145310 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 129118 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 152945 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 10204 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 41086 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 63704 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 74181 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 71169 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Oil fell by more than a dollar amid expectations of a nuclear deal between the US and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The price of Brent and WTI oil fell due to expectations of an agreement between the US and Iran regarding sanctions, as well as due to an unexpected increase in oil reserves in the United States.

Oil fell by more than a dollar amid expectations of a nuclear deal between the US and Iran

Oil prices fell by more than $1 during trading on Thursday amid expectations of a potential nuclear deal between the US and Iran, while an unexpected increase in US oil inventories last week fueled investor fears of oversupply, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell $1.49, or 2.3%, to $64.60 a barrel by 04:05 GMT (07:05 Kyiv time). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.46, or 2.3%, to $61.69.

Both brands lost about 0.8% in price on Wednesday.

Iran is ready to agree to a deal with the US in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, an Iranian official told NBC News in an interview published Wednesday.

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the United States in exchange for lifting sanctions15.05.25, 04:13 • 3206 views

"The new sales were triggered by expectations that a nuclear deal between the US and Iran would ease recently tightened US sanctions on Iran, which could weaken the global supply and demand balance for crude oil," said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities.

Saudi Arabia fully supports nuclear talks between the US and Iran and hopes for positive results, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday.

Washington imposed sanctions on Wednesday to halt Iran's efforts to produce components for ballistic missiles domestically, the US Treasury Department said, following sanctions on Tuesday against about 20 companies in a network that it said had long supplied Iranian oil to China.

The sanctions were imposed after a fourth round of talks between the US and Iran in Oman aimed at resolving the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

An unexpected increase in US inventories overnight is also putting pressure on prices, as is profit-taking after oil jumped to the upper end of its recent $55-65 a barrel range, said IG analyst Tony সিকামোর.

"My forecast is this: we will continue to see a range-bound market over the next month or so, however, unless there is an unexpected geopolitical shock, when the range really changes, it will be downward, to $50 a barrel," he said.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that oil inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels to 441.8 million barrels in the week ending May 9, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll that inventories would decline by 1.1 million barrels.

API data for the industry also showed a significant increase in oil inventories of 4.3 million barrels last week, market sources said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its affiliated producers, known as OPEC+, is increasing supplies, although OPEC on Wednesday lowered its forecast for oil supply growth from the US and other producers outside the broader OPEC+ group this year.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence07.05.25, 15:05 • 5180 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Saudi Arabia
China
United States
Iran
