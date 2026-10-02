Oil facilities and more - Zelenskyy confirmed strikes in the Black Sea and five regions of the Russian Federation

Illustrative photo

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on October 2 the targeting of oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions, as well as "effective operations" in the Black Sea and in 5 Russian regions—against airfields, enterprises, oil refineries, a rocket and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers, UNN writes.

We are fairly responding to Russian escalation with our long-range sanctions. In fact, there are important results almost every day. During this 24-hour period, oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions were hit. There was effective work in the Black Sea, and in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, and Krasnodar regions—against airfields, enterprises, oil refineries, a rocket and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers —Zelenskyy said on social media.

The President thanked the soldiers of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, and the Foreign Intelligence Service "for their precision and professionalism."

Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on targets in the Black Sea and three regions of the Russian Federation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine уточнили that the Volgograd Oil Refinery and the Samara LPDS were hit.

"On the night of October 2, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in Volgograd, Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the facility's premises," the General Staff stated.

According to the SBU, NASA's FIRMS satellite service recorded fire hotspots near the delayed coking unit and the ELOU-AVT-1 and ELOU-AVT-5 units, which are key capacities of the refinery.

"Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. Its processing capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel. It is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

"Also, in the area of the settlement of Prosvet in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the Samara linear production dispatch station was hit. A fire was recorded on the facility's premises," the General Staff stated.

The SBU added that "drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS), as well as the Samara-1 and Samara-2 pumping stations near the settlement of Prosvet."

The Samara LPDS is a production station and a major oil receiving, storage, and blending hub. Oil reaches the station through main oil pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of the Russian Federation. The facility blends high- and low-sulfur oil from different fields to produce the Urals export grade, which accounts for up to 50% of the total volume of Russian oil exports. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

"The targeting of such facilities constitutes Ukraine's exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

The results of the strikes are being уточнені.