Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on targets in the Black Sea and three regions of the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the targeting of an objective in the Black Sea, sites for the launch and storage of attack drones in the Oryol region, an oil facility in the Samara region, and a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region, UNN reports.

I thank all our defenders who are working to return Russia’s sick war to the place from which it came. These are thousands upon thousands of people in the defense industry working to ensure that Ukraine has the means to respond to all Russian strikes. And thousands of warriors who find and hit Russian targets supporting the war every day. Today, too, there are important results from our deep strikes. A target in the Black Sea was hit, as was a site for the launch and storage of attack drones in the Oryol region. Strikes were also carried out against an oil facility in the Samara region and a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region. These are exactly the kind of just responses that are needed now. We will continue to deprive Russia of the ability to continue this war