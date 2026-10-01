Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on targets in the Black Sea and three regions of the Russian Federation

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:17 AM • 602 views
Can a mobilized employee be dismissed — a lawyer's clarification
08:00 AM • 6476 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
07:56 AM • 6956 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
06:19 AM • 14694 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
04:44 AM • 13616 views
Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff
October 1, 01:27 AM • 19691 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
September 30, 11:54 PM • 27084 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
September 30, 09:55 PM • 26517 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
September 30, 09:26 PM • 21848 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
September 30, 07:17 PM • 23681 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
44%
759mm
Popular news
The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to KyivSeptember 30, 11:23 PM • 17840 views
Trump again blamed Ukraine for rising diesel fuel prices in the United StatesOctober 1, 12:56 AM • 16488 views
A Flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he saved a plane from an Israeli 9/11October 1, 01:59 AM • 13212 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 22148 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideo06:40 AM • 13187 views
Publications
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 22317 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 40515 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 36017 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 50255 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideoSeptember 30, 12:46 PM • 49884 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Marchenko
Elbridge Colby
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 42908 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 62080 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 66500 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 69407 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 76032 views
Actual
Fox News
Heating
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Truth Social

Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on targets in the Black Sea and three regions of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Zelenskyy reported strikes on a target in the Black Sea and facilities in Russia’s Oryol, Samara, and Bryansk regions.

Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on targets in the Black Sea and three regions of the Russian Federation
File photo

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the targeting of an objective in the Black Sea, sites for the launch and storage of attack drones in the Oryol region, an oil facility in the Samara region, and a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region, UNN reports.

I thank all our defenders who are working to return Russia’s sick war to the place from which it came. These are thousands upon thousands of people in the defense industry working to ensure that Ukraine has the means to respond to all Russian strikes. And thousands of warriors who find and hit Russian targets supporting the war every day. Today, too, there are important results from our deep strikes. A target in the Black Sea was hit, as was a site for the launch and storage of attack drones in the Oryol region. Strikes were also carried out against an oil facility in the Samara region and a supply depot for the occupiers in the Bryansk region. These are exactly the kind of just responses that are needed now. We will continue to deprive Russia of the ability to continue this war

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media on October 1.

Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff01.10.26, 07:44 • 13616 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine