Oil exports from Russia's Novorossiysk port suspended after drone attack - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has suspended oil exports after a drone attack. The oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has suspended oil supplies to the port.
The Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has suspended oil exports after a drone attack, Reuters reports, citing sources, writes UNN.
Details
The Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk suspended oil exports on Friday after a drone attack, and the oil pipeline monopoly Transneft halted oil supplies to the port, two industry sources told Reuters.
Transneft, as indicated, declined to comment.
