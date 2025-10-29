Oil depot on fire in Russia's Ulyanovsk region

A fuel depot in Russia's Ulyanovsk region was attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the drone attack continues.

Ulyanovsk region, Novospasskoye city. There are three oil depots in one area. An attack on OJSC "NS-Oil" has been reported. - stated in one of the messages.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' frontline fuel depot and an oil depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. On the night of October 27, SOF drones successfully struck Russian army supply facilities when the tanks were full.

