08:10 PM • 6142 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 38979 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 29428 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 34386 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 59573 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 35601 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 26513 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21866 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 17056 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 55045 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Publications
Exclusives
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Ulyanovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

An oil depot in Novospassk, Ulyanovsk region, Russia, has been attacked, local public pages confirm. The attack on the NS-Oil JSC facility is ongoing.

Oil depot on fire in Russia's Ulyanovsk region

A fuel depot in Russia's Ulyanovsk region was attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the drone attack continues.

Ulyanovsk region, Novospasskoye city. There are three oil depots in one area. An attack on OJSC "NS-Oil" has been reported.

- stated in one of the messages.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' frontline fuel depot and an oil depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. On the night of October 27, SOF drones successfully struck Russian army supply facilities when the tanks were full.

Oil depot in Serpukhov near Moscow caught fire after UAV strike26.10.25, 18:59 • 7922 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Energy