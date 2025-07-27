Oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region engulfed in flames after drone attack - media
In Russia's Volgograd region, a fire broke out near an oil depot on the night of July 27. The blaze occurred during a drone attack, and the railway's power supply was also disrupted.
In Russia's Volgograd region, a fire broke out in the area of an oil depot on the night of Sunday, July 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the fire occurred during a drone attack.
Oktyabrsky. Zhutovo, Volgograd. Nothing is happening in the oil depot area
It is also indicated that the strike hit a substation in the Oktyabrsky settlement area of Russia's Volgograd region.
In turn, local governor Andrey Bocharov stated that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
Russian Ministry of Defense air defense units are operating normally. There are no casualties. Power supply to the railway contact network in the Oktyabrsky district has been disrupted.
Recall
On the night of July 25, important facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex - the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant and the Kotovsk Powder Plant - were hit in two Russian regions.
