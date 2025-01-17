Oil depot in Russia's Engels continues to burn for a fourth day after being hit by drones

In Engels in the Saratov region of rf after a drone strike, an oil depot has been burning for the fourth day, according to rossmedia and the governor of the region, Roman Busargin, writes UNN.

Details

Regional Governor Roman Busargin said that the area of the fire had “significantly decreased”. “Profile services and specialists continue to work on the site and do everything necessary for liquidation,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Supplement

On the night of December 14, operators of the AFU's Unmanned Systems Force, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, repeatedly struck the Russian military airfield “Engels-2”, where Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Air Division are based. Tanks with aviation fuel for Tu-160 bombers caught fire at the Kristall oil depot.

Saratov region authorities on the same day introduced the emergency regime of inter-municipal level.

This is the second drone strike on the Kristall oil depot since the beginning of January 2024, which resulted in a major fire. Last time, the oil depot burned for six days. A day before the second drone strike, Busargin said that firefighters had “eliminated open burning” at the oil depot.