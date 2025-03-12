Officials of "Kyivzelenbud" exposed for bribery in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A criminal organization led by the management of "Kyivzelenbud" has been exposed in Kyiv, who systematically received bribes from contracting companies. In total, the defendants planned to earn 25 million hryvnias.
A criminal organization headed by the management of the "Kyivzelenbud" communal association has been exposed in Kyiv. In total, six people were notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, according to UNN.
Details
The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has notified six members of a criminal organization of suspicion. These individuals were engaged in systematically receiving illegal benefits from contracting companies. The investigation revealed that the head of KO "Kyivzelenbud" and his first deputy systematically received illegal benefits from business entities with whom contracts for work were concluded.
The suspects involved the deputy head of the municipal enterprise's department in this scheme. According to the perpetrators' plan, contractors were supposed to pay so-called "kickbacks" in the amount of 15% of the amount transferred to them for signing the acceptance certificates of completed works.
The prosecutor's office added that the volume and quality of these works were not checked by anyone. During the pre-trial investigation, only in February 2025, five cases of receiving more than three million hryvnias from entrepreneurs were documented. In total, the defendants in the case planned to earn 25 million hryvnias from this scheme.
During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized documentation, electronic equipment, as well as part of the money collected by officials of KO "Kyivzelenbud". Currently, the general director, his first deputy, and the deputy head of one of the departments have been detained.
They have been chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. In addition, the issue of choosing preventive measures for three more heads of contracting companies is being considered.
Addition
In Odesa, a territorial defense serviceman was selling fictitious diagnoses from a psychiatric hospital to avoid service in the ranks of the Armed Forces. The police reported that the man also threatened civilians with forced mobilization, and active servicemen with being sent to the front line. The detainee faces up to 10 years in prison, he has been taken into custody with a bail of UAH 1 million.