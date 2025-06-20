Railway station in Odesa was hit by Russian attack: did it affect train traffic
Kyiv • UNN
A night drone attack damaged the overhead line and the track-sleeper grid of the Odesa railway station. There are no casualties, and train traffic is operating on schedule.
The infrastructure of the Odesa railway station was damaged as a result of the attack by Russian troops with drones, train traffic is operating according to schedule, the Ukrainian Railways reported on Friday, writes UNN.
As a result of the night drone attack, the infrastructure of the Odesa railway station was damaged
According to the information, the contact network and the rail-sleeper grid were hit. "Fortunately, there were no casualties. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences," noted Ukrzaliznytsia.
Train traffic is operating according to schedule
Odesa under attack: 7 houses damaged, 13 people injured - SES20.06.25, 05:30 • 2254 views