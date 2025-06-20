Railway station in Odesa was hit by Russian attack: did it affect train traffic

The infrastructure of the Odesa railway station was damaged as a result of the attack by Russian troops with drones, train traffic is operating according to schedule, the Ukrainian Railways reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of the night drone attack, the infrastructure of the Odesa railway station was damaged - reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on social networks.

According to the information, the contact network and the rail-sleeper grid were hit. "Fortunately, there were no casualties. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences," noted Ukrzaliznytsia.

Train traffic is operating according to schedule - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

Odesa under attack: 7 houses damaged, 13 people injured - SES