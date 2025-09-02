$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 72407 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 165516 views
UNN Lite
Actual
Odesa City Day and Coconut Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On September 2, Odesa celebrates the 231st anniversary of its founding. On the same day, the world celebrates World Coconut Day and the Day of the End of World War II.

Odesa City Day and Coconut Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, Odesa celebrates City Day, and exotic fruit lovers can join World Coconut Day, UNN reports.

Odesa City Day

Today, September 2, residents and guests of Odesa celebrate the 231st anniversary of the city's founding.

However, it should be noted that there are other dates also associated with Odesa and its history. For example, April 10 is the Day of Liberation of Odesa from Nazi invaders.

Also, historians suggest celebrating May 19 as an alternative date for the city's founding to emphasize its European roots, not just its imperial past.

A symbol of the Ukrainian people's indomitability: a monument to resistance unveiled in Odesa24.08.25, 12:16 • 4172 views

World Coconut Day

Every year on September 2, World Coconut Day is celebrated in major coconut-producing countries, including India. This special day was initiated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community, headquartered in Jakarta. This day aims to raise awareness about the uses and benefits of coconuts in various industries.

Coconut has many beneficial properties. Its oil moisturizes the skin and enhances the taste of dishes. Coconut is a nutrient-rich ingredient and a true superfood.

End of World War II Day

Today, September 2, Ukraine and the world celebrate the End of World War II Day. On this day in 1945, Japan signed the act of unconditional surrender, officially ending the war.

World War II lasted from September 1, 1939, to September 2, 1945. More than 60 countries were involved in the war.

Overall, the war began with the invasion of Poland by Nazi German troops.

War in Ukraine could last many months because of Putin - Merz29.08.25, 19:30 • 3523 views

Notary Day

In Ukraine, Notary Day is celebrated annually on September 2. In 2010, the President of Ukraine established this holiday by his decree at the initiative of the Ministry of Justice and the Notary Chamber of Ukraine.

Day of Remembrance of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of Kyiv-Pechersk

On September 2, the memory of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of Kyiv-Pechersk is honored. They are the founders of one of the greatest spiritual centers of Ukraine-Rus, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and also the founders of monasticism in our lands.

Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC recognized as affiliated with the banned Russian Church28.08.25, 15:59 • 2523 views

Anna Murashko

