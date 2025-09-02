Odesa City Day and Coconut Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, Odesa celebrates City Day, and exotic fruit lovers can join World Coconut Day, UNN reports.

Odesa City Day

Today, September 2, residents and guests of Odesa celebrate the 231st anniversary of the city's founding.

However, it should be noted that there are other dates also associated with Odesa and its history. For example, April 10 is the Day of Liberation of Odesa from Nazi invaders.

Also, historians suggest celebrating May 19 as an alternative date for the city's founding to emphasize its European roots, not just its imperial past.

World Coconut Day

Every year on September 2, World Coconut Day is celebrated in major coconut-producing countries, including India. This special day was initiated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community, headquartered in Jakarta. This day aims to raise awareness about the uses and benefits of coconuts in various industries.

Coconut has many beneficial properties. Its oil moisturizes the skin and enhances the taste of dishes. Coconut is a nutrient-rich ingredient and a true superfood.

End of World War II Day

Today, September 2, Ukraine and the world celebrate the End of World War II Day. On this day in 1945, Japan signed the act of unconditional surrender, officially ending the war.

World War II lasted from September 1, 1939, to September 2, 1945. More than 60 countries were involved in the war.

Overall, the war began with the invasion of Poland by Nazi German troops.

Notary Day

In Ukraine, Notary Day is celebrated annually on September 2. In 2010, the President of Ukraine established this holiday by his decree at the initiative of the Ministry of Justice and the Notary Chamber of Ukraine.

Day of Remembrance of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of Kyiv-Pechersk

On September 2, the memory of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of Kyiv-Pechersk is honored. They are the founders of one of the greatest spiritual centers of Ukraine-Rus, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and also the founders of monasticism in our lands.

