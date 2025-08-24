$41.220.00
A symbol of the Ukrainian people's indomitability: a monument to resistance unveiled in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

A monument dedicated to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people has been unveiled in Odesa. The monument symbolizes the resilience and strength of Ukrainians in their struggle for independence.

A symbol of the Ukrainian people's indomitability: a monument to resistance unveiled in Odesa

In Odesa, a monument dedicated to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people was solemnly unveiled. The city, which became the main stronghold of defense in southern Ukraine, received a new symbol of invincibility and memory of those who defend freedom from Russian aggression. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Center for National Resistance, the installed monument embodies the resilience and strength of Ukrainians, who have bravely defended the state since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Odesa, as one of the key port and strategic centers, has become not only a target for the enemy, but also an example of unity and determination in the struggle for independence.

The center emphasizes that the monument is intended to remind of the continuity of the struggle and of generations of Ukrainians who at various times stood up to defend their land.

The unveiling became a symbolic event for the city and the entire country - Odesa once again confirmed its significance as a bulwark of freedom in the southern direction, the Center for National Resistance stated.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Odesa