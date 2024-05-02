Odesa authorities constantly ask foreign partners to strengthen air defense - Kharlov

Odesa region is in dire need of strengthening air defense. Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov said this on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

The military-political command of our state as a whole and the leadership of the Odesa RMA constantly calls on our foreign friends to help strengthen air defense, protect our skies and our fellow citizens. Using every opportunity and opportunity, we always emphasize and ask our partners to strengthen air defense for our Armed Forces - He said.

As a reminder, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with missiles at night. The occupiers hit the city with ballistic missiles. Later, it became known about 14 victims during the Russian attack. In addition, a marshaling depot and a Nova Poshta office in Odesa came under a Russian missile attack.