Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120947 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197279 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152929 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152580 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186607 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

OCU issues statement on attack on Metropolitan Klyment: details

OCU issues statement on attack on Metropolitan Klyment: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19954 views

The Kyiv Metropolitanate of the OCU stated that there is no evidence of religious or political motives for the attack on Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea. The victim was provided with medical care and his life is not in danger.

There are no grounds to assert religious or political motives for the attack on Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea, according to a statement by the press service of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (OCU), UNN reports.

"After investigating the circumstances that led to Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea being injured, as reported by the Ukrainian media, we inform you that the available evidence and evidence do not provide grounds to assert religious or political motives for the incident," the statement reads.

The OCU added that the victim has been provided with the necessary medical care, and there is no threat to his life and health.

Recall 

A video has been posted on social media describing how three unidentified people near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene.

Attack on a priest in Kyiv: Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea was injured11.09.24, 11:09 • 27182 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

