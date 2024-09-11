OCU issues statement on attack on Metropolitan Klyment: details

There are no grounds to assert religious or political motives for the attack on Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea, according to a statement by the press service of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (OCU), UNN reports.

"After investigating the circumstances that led to Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea being injured, as reported by the Ukrainian media, we inform you that the available evidence and evidence do not provide grounds to assert religious or political motives for the incident," the statement reads.

The OCU added that the victim has been provided with the necessary medical care, and there is no threat to his life and health.

Recall

A video has been posted on social media describing how three unidentified people near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene.

