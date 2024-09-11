Attack on a priest in Kyiv: Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Three unidentified men beat Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea near St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv. The victim believes that the attack was planned, as it took place in a place without surveillance cameras.
At night, near St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv, three unknown persons beat Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea and Simferopol, the authorized representative of the Crimean Diocese of the OCU, Andriy Shchekun, told Suspilne , UNN reports.
According to the Metropolitan, the attack took place around 23:00, when he was on his way to his cell in St. Michael's Monastery. Three unidentified men stopped Clement, addressing him with the words: "Bishop, bless you". However, after that they began to beat the metropolitan.
The metropolitan believes that the attack on him was carefully planned, as it took place in a place where there are no surveillance cameras.
At the time of the attack, he was in Kyiv at the invitation of the Crimean Platform, an international initiative aimed at de-occupying Crimea and supporting the rights of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians on the peninsula.
Recall
A video has been posted on social media describing how three unidentified people near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene