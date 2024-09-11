ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Attack on a priest in Kyiv: Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea was injured

Attack on a priest in Kyiv: Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea was injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27182 views

Three unidentified men beat Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea near St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv. The victim believes that the attack was planned, as it took place in a place without surveillance cameras.

At night, near St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv, three unknown persons beat Metropolitan Klyment of Crimea and Simferopol, the authorized representative of the Crimean Diocese of the OCU, Andriy Shchekun, told Suspilne , UNN reports.

According to the Metropolitan, the attack took place around 23:00, when he was on his way to his cell in St. Michael's Monastery. Three unidentified men stopped Clement, addressing him with the words: "Bishop, bless you". However, after that they began to beat the metropolitan.

The metropolitan believes that the attack on him was carefully planned, as it took place in a place where there are no surveillance cameras.

At the time of the attack, he was in Kyiv at the invitation of the Crimean Platform, an international initiative aimed at de-occupying Crimea and supporting the rights of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians on the peninsula.

Recall 

A video has been posted on social media describing how three unidentified people near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene

