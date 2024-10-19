October 19: International Day of Archaeology, World Gin and Tonic Day
Kyiv • UNN
Today, on the third Saturday of October, all fans of ancient times can join the event dedicated to the science of studying history through the material remains of human activity - the International Day of Archeology, UNN writes.
Archaeology is of particular importance for studying the epochs when there was no writing at all, or the history of those peoples who did not have writing in later historical times. Writing has existed for about a thousand years, and the entire previous period of human history became known only thanks to the development of archeology.
Archaeologists are absolutely dedicated to their work. One of the most fanatical archaeologists is the German entrepreneur Heinrich Schliemann, who set out to find the legendary ancient city of Troy, sung in Homer's Iliad.
During the excavations of 1871-73, Schliemann discovered that the remains of Troy were located on the Hissarlik Hill in modern-day Turkey. Some archaeologists of the time questioned Schliemann's findings and even accused him of falsification. However, later research confirmed his correctness.
On October 19, cocktail lovers can celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day.
In the eighteenth century, the Scottish physician George Cleghorn discovered that the quinine component of tonic water could treat malaria, which was a common disease in India, a British colony.
To overcome the tart taste of quinine, British officers mixed tonic water with gin, lime, and sugar. This is how the world-famous cocktail was created.
The International Gin and Tonic Day is also dedicated to the late Mary Edith Cabern, a well-known fan of this cocktail in many countries who lived to be 95 years old.
In Ukraine, on the third Saturday of October, employees of the pulp and paper industry celebrate their professional holiday.
It is believed that the production of paper on the territory of modern Ukraine began in the 13th century in the city of Halych. It is believed that at the beginning of the twentieth century there were about 200 paper mills in Ukraine.
On October 19, various events are also being held to mark World Children's Bone and Joint Day.
The goal of the event is to disseminate information about musculoskeletal diseases inherent in children, take measures to reduce childhood injuries, prevent obesity and vitamin deficiency, which are often the causes of musculoskeletal diseases.
According to the church calendar, today is the day of the transfer of the relics of St. John of Ryla, who lived in Bulgaria in the ninth and tenth centuries.
According to the legend, John became an orphan at an early age and became a shepherd from childhood. Once he lost a cow with a calf. For this, the owner of the herd was very angry with the boy. John began to pray, and the cow and calf were immediately found. Later he took monastic vows and retired to a cave in the forest. Many pilgrims came to John. A monastery appeared near the cave, where John became the abbot. Over time, John decided to retire again and went back to the cave, where he died.
In the thirteenth century, the relics of the saint were transferred to Tyrnovo.
Ivan, Dmytro, and Serhii celebrate their name days on October 19.