October 19: International Day of Archaeology, World Gin and Tonic Day

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

October 19: International Day of Archaeology, World Gin and Tonic Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84189 views

Archaeology is of particular importance for studying eras when there was no writing at all, or the history of those peoples who did not have writing in later historical times.

October 19: International Day of Archaeology, World Gin and Tonic Day

Today, on the third Saturday of October, all fans of ancient times can join the event dedicated to the science of studying history through the material remains of human activity - the International Day of Archeology, UNN writes. 

Archaeology is of particular importance for studying the epochs when there was no writing at all, or the history of those peoples who did not have writing in later historical times. Writing has existed for about a thousand years, and the entire previous period of human history became known only thanks to the development of archeology.

Archaeologists are absolutely dedicated to their work. One of the most fanatical archaeologists is the German entrepreneur Heinrich Schliemann, who set out to find the legendary ancient city of Troy, sung in Homer's Iliad.

During the excavations of 1871-73, Schliemann discovered that the remains of Troy were located on the Hissarlik Hill in modern-day Turkey. Some archaeologists of the time questioned Schliemann's findings and even accused him of falsification. However, later research confirmed his correctness.

On October 19, cocktail lovers can celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day.

In the eighteenth century, the Scottish physician George Cleghorn discovered that the quinine component of tonic water could treat malaria, which was a common disease in India, a British colony.

To overcome the tart taste of quinine, British officers mixed tonic water with gin, lime, and sugar. This is how the world-famous cocktail was created.

The International Gin and Tonic Day is also dedicated to the late Mary Edith Cabern, a well-known fan of this cocktail in many countries who lived to be 95 years old.

In Ukraine, on the third Saturday of October, employees of the pulp and paper industry celebrate their professional holiday.

It is believed that the production of paper on the territory of modern Ukraine began in the 13th century in the city of Halych. It is believed that at the beginning of the twentieth century there were about 200 paper mills in Ukraine.

On October 19, various events are also being held to mark World Children's Bone and Joint Day.

The goal of the event is to disseminate information about musculoskeletal diseases inherent in children, take measures to reduce childhood injuries, prevent obesity and vitamin deficiency, which are often the causes of musculoskeletal diseases.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of the transfer of the relics of St. John of Ryla, who lived in Bulgaria in the  ninth and tenth centuries.

According to the legend, John became an orphan at an early age and became a shepherd from childhood. Once he lost a cow with a calf. For this, the owner of the herd was very angry with the boy. John began to pray, and the cow and calf were immediately found. Later he took monastic vows and retired to a cave in the forest. Many pilgrims came to John. A monastery appeared near the cave, where John became the abbot. Over time, John decided to retire again and went back to the cave, where he died.

In the thirteenth century, the relics of the saint were transferred to Tyrnovo.

Ivan, Dmytro, and Serhii celebrate their name days on October 19.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

