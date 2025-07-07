Occupiers will not feel peace: Zelenskyy heard reports on the front at the Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where he heard reports on the front, reports UNN.

Held a Staff meeting today. Reports from the front, and these are primarily the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, also the Orikhiv direction, Sumy region, and separately our actions on Russian territory in the border areas – Kursk and Belgorod regions. The occupiers will not feel peace there. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 97 combat engagements over the past day, two-thirds of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction, where 37 enemy attacks were repelled.