Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
05:19 PM
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
12:46 PM
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
July 7, 11:23 AM
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
July 7, 07:42 AM
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
July 7, 07:09 AM
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Occupiers will not feel peace: Zelenskyy heard reports on the front at the Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where he heard reports on the front, including the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv directions, as well as Sumy region. The actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border territories of Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation were discussed separately.

Occupiers will not feel peace: Zelenskyy heard reports on the front at the Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where he heard reports on the front, reports UNN.

Held a Staff meeting today. Reports from the front, and these are primarily the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, also the Orikhiv direction, Sumy region, and separately our actions on Russian territory in the border areas – Kursk and Belgorod regions. The occupiers will not feel peace there.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Let's add

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 97 combat engagements over the past day, two-thirds of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction, where 37 enemy attacks were repelled.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War Politics
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
