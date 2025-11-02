Occupiers' warehouses and bases hit by FP-2 drones with 105 kg warheads - SBU

Special forces "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a series of targeted strikes on enemy equipment clusters used for logistics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

Special forces "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine struck warehouses and bases of Russian military forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The strikes were carried out using "FP-2" unmanned aerial vehicles with 105 kg warheads, which ensured high operational efficiency.

Clusters of equipment and personnel used for logistics and distribution of enemy forces were hit.

Recall

Over the past day, 143 combat engagements were recorded, missile forces and artillery hit six areas of personnel concentration and two enemy artillery systems.