Occupiers struck a post office in Kramatorsk with a drone: at least one person was killed and 6 more were injured

The Russian army attacked a post office building in Kramatorsk with a drone; at least one person was killed and 6 more were injured. This was reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

At least 1 person was killed and 6 injured as a result of the strike on Kramatorsk - Filashkin reported.

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Russians attacked the city with a drone this afternoon — it struck a post office building.

The branch building was damaged; we are clarifying the final consequences of the shelling. All relevant services are working at the scene, and those affected are receiving the necessary assistance - Filashkin added.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that the Russians had once again struck a place where people come to attend to their everyday affairs. This is how the enemy is trying to turn any ordinary moment into a deadly danger.

I urge everyone who still remains in Donetsk region: take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! - Filashkin concluded.

Occupiers killed 1 resident of Donetsk region in a day, 6 more injured - Regional Military Administration