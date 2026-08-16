Occupiers struck a post office in Kramatorsk with a drone: at least one person was killed and 6 more were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked a post office branch in Kramatorsk with a drone. As a result of the strike, at least one person was killed and six more were injured.
The Russian army attacked a post office building in Kramatorsk with a drone; at least one person was killed and 6 more were injured. This was reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.
At least 1 person was killed and 6 injured as a result of the strike on Kramatorsk
According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Russians attacked the city with a drone this afternoon — it struck a post office building.
The branch building was damaged; we are clarifying the final consequences of the shelling. All relevant services are working at the scene, and those affected are receiving the necessary assistance
The head of the Regional Military Administration added that the Russians had once again struck a place where people come to attend to their everyday affairs. This is how the enemy is trying to turn any ordinary moment into a deadly danger.
I urge everyone who still remains in Donetsk region: take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!
Occupiers killed 1 resident of Donetsk region in a day, 6 more injured - Regional Military Administration16.08.26, 09:55 • 10424 views