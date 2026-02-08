Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Late in the evening on February 7, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with MLRS. Three women were wounded, two of them hospitalized.
Late on Saturday, February 7, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that at approximately 11:10 PM, the Russians shelled the Korabelny district of the city with MLRS.
As a result of the strike, three women were injured. Two victims, aged 86 and 44, were hospitalized in moderate condition. They were diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, as well as acoustic barotrauma.
They added that another 76-year-old Kherson resident received medical assistance on the spot and refused further hospitalization.
Recall
On Saturday, February 7, at approximately 2:10 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A man and a woman were injured.