Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women wounded

08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 15355 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 29552 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31835 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40768 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43895 views
Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Late in the evening on February 7, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with MLRS. Three women were wounded, two of them hospitalized.

Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women wounded

Late on Saturday, February 7, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at approximately 11:10 PM, the Russians shelled the Korabelny district of the city with MLRS.

As a result of the strike, three women were injured. Two victims, aged 86 and 44, were hospitalized in moderate condition. They were diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, as well as acoustic barotrauma.

- reported the RMA.

They added that another 76-year-old Kherson resident received medical assistance on the spot and refused further hospitalization.

Recall

On Saturday, February 7, at approximately 2:10 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A man and a woman were injured.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine