In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers leave the wounded to die in their positions.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers leave the wounded to die in their positions, not providing them with evacuation and medical assistance. The command prefers not to risk equipment rather than save soldiers.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers leave the wounded to die in their positions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, wounded occupiers are left to die in their positions. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the  Telegram channel  of the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

Agents of the movement from the 503rd motorized rifle regiment report a catastrophic situation with the evacuation of the wounded.

The command of some units deliberately does not send transport and evacuation groups for wounded soldiers, dooming them to a martyr's death

- the post says.

It is noted that due to the lack of vehicles and orders for evacuation, the occupiers die in the first days after being wounded.

Many of them could have survived with timely medical care. Officers of these units openly state that "it is easier to find new people than to risk equipment"

-  the partisans report.

"This is direct evidence that the command of the Russian army considers its soldiers to be expendable material," ATESH added.

Recall

Agents of the ATESH movement report a mass desertion of Russian servicemen from the Kherson direction. The command of the "Dnipro" group of forces has deployed reinforced checkpoints and patrols in the Armiansk area to search for deserters.

