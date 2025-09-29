$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 25994 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 47855 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 34033 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 35437 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 59706 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 69530 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 90210 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 148043 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 56350 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 49401 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv after night Russian attack – SESPhotoSeptember 28, 04:14 PM • 3782 views
Series of explosions in Belgorod: part of the city and region without power – Telegram channelsVideoSeptember 28, 04:33 PM • 4378 views
Moldovan police warned against unrest after electionsSeptember 28, 04:53 PM • 4012 views
Belgorod governor confirmed missile strike on the city and region and problems after the attackVideoSeptember 28, 05:21 PM • 3212 views
Drones flying to Europe are launched by Russians from tankers – ZelenskyySeptember 28, 05:50 PM • 3054 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 55115 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 148044 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 69743 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 79523 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 79869 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
J. D. Vance
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Chisinau
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideo01:17 AM • 184 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 27893 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 90209 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 48282 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 52708 views
Actual
The Times
The Washington Post
Google Play
YouTube
Spotify

Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

The Russian administration in occupied Luhansk region is preparing a "youth Stakhanovite movement," forcing students to internships at enterprises and participation in pseudo-competitions. This is an attempt to revive Soviet practices, returning the region to the past with repression and poverty.

Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russian administration is preparing to create a so-called "youth Stakhanovite movement." Students will be forced to undergo internships at industrial enterprises and participate in pseudo-competitions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region are trying to revive the Soviet practice of the "Stakhanovite movement," involving young people in it. This refers to students of pseudo-universities, who are planned to be forcibly sent to work at industrial facilities and forced to participate in competitions between groups.

Russia, having destroyed the future of the region, is trying to return it to the past. Along with this, repression, devaluation of the individual, deficit, and poverty are returning to the temporarily occupied territories.

- emphasized the CNS.

Recall

Recently, the CNS noted that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians launched a "young infofighter course," where high school students are taught to spread propaganda under the guise of journalism. This "young infofighter course" aims to create a new generation for information warfare.

Students in TOT are forced to make trench candles - CNS23.09.25, 01:52 • 3891 view

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Luhansk Oblast