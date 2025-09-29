In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russian administration is preparing to create a so-called "youth Stakhanovite movement." Students will be forced to undergo internships at industrial enterprises and participate in pseudo-competitions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region are trying to revive the Soviet practice of the "Stakhanovite movement," involving young people in it. This refers to students of pseudo-universities, who are planned to be forcibly sent to work at industrial facilities and forced to participate in competitions between groups.

Russia, having destroyed the future of the region, is trying to return it to the past. Along with this, repression, devaluation of the individual, deficit, and poverty are returning to the temporarily occupied territories. - emphasized the CNS.

Recall

Recently, the CNS noted that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians launched a "young infofighter course," where high school students are taught to spread propaganda under the guise of journalism. This "young infofighter course" aims to create a new generation for information warfare.

