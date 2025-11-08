Occupiers in Crimea force state employees to install Russian messenger Max

In the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian authorities are launching a new campaign of digital control over employees of state and educational institutions. They are forced to install the Russian messenger "Max" and confirm this with a signature, and the management reports on its implementation. Refusal threatens disciplinary action. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

According to activists, employees of educational and state institutions are forced to install the Russian messenger "Max" - a platform created under the control of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development.

Employees are obliged not only to download the application, but also to confirm its installation in writing, by signing a special log.

The management of educational institutions received instructions "from above": to compile lists of employees who confirmed the installation of the messenger, and to report daily on its implementation - the post says.

It is noted that refusal to install the application can lead to disciplinary penalties, including reprimands or suspension from office.

This is not just another digital experiment. This is a surveillance tool. The authorities are creating a controlled environment where every chat, photo, or message is under the supervision of special services. They want to know who writes what, who calls whom, and what moods prevail in the teams. - CNS informants stated.

Analysts at the Center note that the "Max" installation campaign is an element of a broader strategy of digital occupation, which Moscow is systematically implementing in the temporarily occupied territories. Its goal is to create a closed information circuit where communication, messengers, and the Internet are fully controlled by Russian structures.

It is indicative that against this background, Crimea has been suffering from large-scale communication failures for several weeks. The "Max" messenger, which propagandists present as a "state alternative to Telegram," works with constant technical errors.

In parallel, the peninsula was gripped by a fuel crisis - a shortage of gasoline and diesel paralyzed transport and logistics, and internet outages complicated even cashless payments.

