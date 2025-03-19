In occupied Crimea, it roared: enemy air defense systems and radar stations, vessels and a helicopter were hit - video of the DIU
Kyiv • UNN
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.
Devastating strikes were carried out on enemy radars, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in temporarily occupied Crimea, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing a video, UNN writes.
Details
"The invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea have been trembling for several days from unprecedented rumble - their expensive air defense systems turned out to be helpless against the accurate strikes of the soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the intelligence said.
The video, as indicated in the Main Intelligence Directorate, shows the results of the successful demilitarization of the peninsula: a number of Russian radar stations (radar) were hit:
- 48Я6-К1 “Podlet” (2 pcs.);
- 1L125"Niobium-SV" (2 pcs.);
- 39N6 “Kasta 2E2” (3 pcs.);
- 9S19 “Ginger”;
- “Nebo-SV”;
- S-300VM;
- “Nebo-M”;
- 59N6-E “Opponent-GE”;
- BRLS “Cape”.
"Also, the S-300SV launcher, the command posts of the ST-68 radar and the 39N6 Kasta 2E2 radar, as well as three Muscovite anti-aircraft missile and gun systems "Pantsir-S1", the transport and tugboat of the S4236 project, the universal tug "fedor uryupin" and the Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian occupiers were hit," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.
