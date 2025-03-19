Enemy losses per day: more than a thousand invaders eliminated and 12 tanks destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 18, the Russian army lost 1,060 soldiers and 12 tanks. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 898,000 invaders have been destroyed.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.18.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 898070 (+1060) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10364 (+12)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 21523 (+14)
- artillery systems ‒ 24704 (+64)
- MLRS ‒ 1320 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1107 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 29716 (+100)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 41003 (+111)
- special equipment ‒ 3777 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
As of March 16, since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have lost more than 100,000 people in the war against Ukraine. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
