Occupiers hit a checkpoint near Kupyansk with a KAB, there are wounded

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 4786 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 11807 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 17194 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 28447 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 33678 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 69945 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 80120 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39539 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 35185 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 54741 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support TehranJanuary 16, 12:11 AM • 10723 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 13507 views
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideo04:12 AM • 8944 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 12641 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 10411 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 21645 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 53969 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 69960 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 80136 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 66556 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Nicolas Maduro
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 13702 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 26174 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 47674 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 81239 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 71978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

Occupiers hit a checkpoint near Kupyansk with a KAB, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

On January 16, Russian occupiers struck a checkpoint near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region with a KAB. As a result of the airstrike, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two police officers were wounded.

Occupiers hit a checkpoint near Kupyansk with a KAB, there are wounded

On Friday, January 16, Russian occupiers struck a checkpoint near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region with a KAB guided bomb. Four people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the airstrike, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were passing by the checkpoint at the time of the explosion, and two police officers, who were on duty on the road, were injured.

 - the police stated.

The injured received assistance from Luhansk police officers who immediately responded to the incident. They provided pre-medical assistance to the injured and, together with other services, organized their evacuation to a medical facility.

Recall

Fighters of the "Khartia" unit established control over the Kupyansk city council building and raised the state flag of Ukraine over the city hall.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupiansk