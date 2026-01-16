Occupiers hit a checkpoint near Kupyansk with a KAB, there are wounded

On Friday, January 16, Russian occupiers struck a checkpoint near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region with a KAB guided bomb. Four people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the airstrike, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were passing by the checkpoint at the time of the explosion, and two police officers, who were on duty on the road, were injured. - the police stated.

The injured received assistance from Luhansk police officers who immediately responded to the incident. They provided pre-medical assistance to the injured and, together with other services, organized their evacuation to a medical facility.

Recall

Fighters of the "Khartia" unit established control over the Kupyansk city council building and raised the state flag of Ukraine over the city hall.