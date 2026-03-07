Occupiers destroyed Ukrposhta's main post office building in Kramatorsk - Smilianskyi

As a result of Russian shelling, the building of Ukrposhta's Kramatorsk main post office was destroyed. This was reported by the company's CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the employees had moved to another building nearby in advance, as they understood the risk of a possible strike.

Today, the enemy destroyed the building of our Kramatorsk Main Post Office. Just as it destroyed the Mariupol Main Post Office and others before it – Smilianskyi noted.

He added that the new premises also sustained damage, but they plan to restore it within a day, after which the branch will be able to continue serving Kramatorsk residents.

Smilianskyi also thanked the Ukrposhta team in Kramatorsk for their resilience and continued work despite difficult conditions.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, at least 6 people were injured as a result of the night shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the injured are three children born in 2010, 2014, and 2024. The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on the city around 3:40 AM. 12 multi-story buildings, 5 administrative buildings, and 22 cars were damaged.