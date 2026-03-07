Occupiers destroyed Ukrposhta's main post office building in Kramatorsk - Smilianskyi

$43.810.0050.900.00
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 15184 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 36344 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 51553 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 58372 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 43605 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 76620 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29777 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.March 7, 05:01 AM • 17948 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 11553 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 7848 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 9460 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8702 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 40834 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 47791 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 76624 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 46968 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 54789 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 1008 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 2338 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8804 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 19365 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 19625 views
Occupiers destroyed Ukrposhta's main post office building in Kramatorsk - Smilianskyi

The occupiers destroyed the main post office building in Kramatorsk. Employees had previously moved to another premises, which they plan to restore within a day.

As a result of Russian shelling, the building of Ukrposhta's Kramatorsk main post office was destroyed. This was reported by the company's CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the employees had moved to another building nearby in advance, as they understood the risk of a possible strike.

Today, the enemy destroyed the building of our Kramatorsk Main Post Office. Just as it destroyed the Mariupol Main Post Office and others before it

– Smilianskyi noted.

He added that the new premises also sustained damage, but they plan to restore it within a day, after which the branch will be able to continue serving Kramatorsk residents.

Smilianskyi also thanked the Ukrposhta team in Kramatorsk for their resilience and continued work despite difficult conditions.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, at least 6 people were injured as a result of the night shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the injured are three children born in 2010, 2014, and 2024. The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on the city around 3:40 AM. 12 multi-story buildings, 5 administrative buildings, and 22 cars were damaged.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

