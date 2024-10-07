In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders are building a network of "svo" museums in schools to brainwash Ukrainian children from childhood, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Resistance, these museums are officially dedicated to the Second World War, but in reality their role is manipulative, as most of the exhibits in them are about the Kremlin's war of aggression, and the Second World War is only a backdrop for identifying these wars. Of course, the victim of the attack, Ukraine, is presented as the aggressor.

"The museums are funded by grants from the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, their arrangement is mandatory for schools. Currently, the occupation administrations are unifying the funds in each seized school," the statement said.

The Center for National Resistance called for reporting everyone involved in the formation of pseudo-museums in schools and their functioning so that none of the propagandists could escape punishment.

