Occupiers directed a drone at the Lviv-Kramatorsk train: three carriages damaged

On Friday, October 24, the occupiers attempted to attack train No. 104/103 Lviv-Kramatorsk on approach to Kramatorsk station. The blast wave damaged windows in three carriages. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

It is noted that casualties among passengers and people at the station were avoided.

Boarding for the train in the opposite direction took place on schedule, and flight No. 103/104 to Lviv has already safely departed from Kramatorsk. - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

They added that the carriages damaged by the explosion would be replaced later. Currently, the train continues its journey along the designated route.

Recall

On Friday, October 24, it became known about an explosion in Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that in the city of Ovruch, during an arrest, a man detonated a grenade right in a train car.

When asked whether the perpetrator was wanted, the police press service stated that "we cannot confirm or deny the information, because such information is currently unknown."

Later, it became known that 4 people died and 12 were injured as a result of the explosion. The police also added that among the injured were two border guards.