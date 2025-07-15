Occupiers attacked Kherson region: two dead, 18 wounded, there is destruction

Over the past day, Russian occupiers once again shelled settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to 18. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The occupiers targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements. Two multi-story buildings and 12 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also destroyed a farm, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, ambulance vehicles, and private cars.

More than 30 settlements in the region, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire. At the same time, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that near the regional center, the occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian car.

As a result of the attack, a 75-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were injured: they sustained explosive injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson. They attacked him with a strike drone. The man was riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district of the city: the strike caused injuries incompatible with life.