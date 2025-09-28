Occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: a man died, a woman and a child were injured
In the Derhachiv community of Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 44-year-old man died, a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl sustained injuries and acute stress reaction.
In the Derhachi community of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a strike drone on the road to Prudianka. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.
According to Syniehubov, a 44-year-old man died as a result of the UAV attack.
Also, a 41-year-old woman was injured, and a 14-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
According to him, the victims were taken to the hospital for qualified medical care.
Over the past day, Russian troops launched drone attacks on seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attacks, a 42-year-old man was injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.