Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 19322 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 33537 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 26476 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 29093 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 54309 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 67315 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 86839 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 142643 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55653 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 48219 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: a man died, a woman and a child were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

In the Derhachiv community of Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 44-year-old man died, a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl sustained injuries and acute stress reaction.

Occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: a man died, a woman and a child were injured

In the Derhachi community of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a strike drone on the road to Prudianka. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov, a 44-year-old man died as a result of the UAV attack.

Also, a 41-year-old woman was injured, and a 14-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

– wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

According to him, the victims were taken to the hospital for qualified medical care.

Recall

Over the past day, Russian troops launched drone attacks on seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attacks, a 42-year-old man was injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast