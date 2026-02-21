Occupiers are trying to 'pincer' and dislodge defenders from northern Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 678 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 14705 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 26619 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 22105 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 27554 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 26445 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 22886 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 26037 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 47825 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15675 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.1m/s
72%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil prices rose due to Trump's ultimatum to Iran and the expiration of conflict resolution deadlinesFebruary 20, 10:38 PM • 4188 views
US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford entered the Mediterranean Sea to prepare for a strike on IranFebruary 20, 10:58 PM • 5742 views
Merz confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and called on the EU to speak to the aggressor in the language of forceFebruary 21, 12:00 AM • 3934 views
Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court DecisionPhotoFebruary 21, 12:13 AM • 13877 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons04:48 AM • 5204 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 27944 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 37229 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 47822 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 66266 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 103304 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Benjamin Netanyahu
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Iran
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 1084 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 10034 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 12774 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 18543 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 41353 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Social network
Series

Occupiers are trying to 'pincer' and dislodge defenders from northern Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Russian troops are attempting to encircle the positions of Tavrian paratroopers in Myrnohrad and dislodge them from the northern part of the city. The enemy is using small group tactics, light equipment, and reinforcing its drone component.

Occupiers are trying to 'pincer' and dislodge defenders from northern Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

The occupiers are trying to encircle the positions of Ukrainian defenders and dislodge them from the north of Myrnohrad, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on encircling the positions of the Taurian paratroopers. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to push our defenders out of the northern part of Myrnohrad and its surroundings.

- reported the Air Assault Forces.

As the paratroopers noted, "the enemy does not change its approaches to conducting combat operations, using small group tactics." "In some places, the occupiers are trying to use light vehicles, including motorcycles and buggies, for rapid advancement deep into the defense line, although in reality, a clear boundary has long ceased to exist," the report says.

"In the central part of the city, the enemy is trying to install as many antennas and signal amplifiers as possible to strengthen its unmanned component," the Air Assault Forces indicated.

As reported, "despite the enemy's numerical superiority in manpower and equipment, the paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue to destroy the enemy and carry out their assigned tasks."

The video shows the work of the Taurian paratroopers in Myrnohrad and its surroundings.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Myrnohrad