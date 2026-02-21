Occupiers are trying to 'pincer' and dislodge defenders from northern Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

The occupiers are trying to encircle the positions of Ukrainian defenders and dislodge them from the north of Myrnohrad, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on encircling the positions of the Taurian paratroopers. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to push our defenders out of the northern part of Myrnohrad and its surroundings. - reported the Air Assault Forces.

As the paratroopers noted, "the enemy does not change its approaches to conducting combat operations, using small group tactics." "In some places, the occupiers are trying to use light vehicles, including motorcycles and buggies, for rapid advancement deep into the defense line, although in reality, a clear boundary has long ceased to exist," the report says.

"In the central part of the city, the enemy is trying to install as many antennas and signal amplifiers as possible to strengthen its unmanned component," the Air Assault Forces indicated.

As reported, "despite the enemy's numerical superiority in manpower and equipment, the paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue to destroy the enemy and carry out their assigned tasks."

The video shows the work of the Taurian paratroopers in Myrnohrad and its surroundings.